Suara.com – Syahrini started 2024 by worshiping with her husband, Reino Barack.

He also chose to just stay at home. There were no festive events but she chose to just worship, praying together with her husband.

Syahrini (Instagram/@princessyahrini)

It turns out that there is a reason why Syahrini only worships with her husband.

Apparently the situation in Gaza, Palestine, which is still under constant attack by Israel, has made Syahrini reluctant to party like most people at the turn of the year.

“It's sad that in the midst of New Year's celebrations all over the world, my brothers and sisters in Gaza, Palestine are still suffering from hunger and lack of everything because of the tyranny of the Zionists, damn it,” wrote Syahrini.

Syahrini's writing on Instagram Story on Monday (1/1/2023) was also accompanied by a video of the current situation in Gaza.

“May Allah SWT forgive us all,” concluded Anang Hermansyah's former duet partner.

2023 End of Year Holiday Artist Abroad (Instagram/@princessyahrini)

Unfortunately, Syahrini's writing received ridicule when it was re-shared by the @lambe__danu account on the same day. The reason is that Syahrini is considered to still like showing off her luxury through her social media.

“It's even sadder when there are people who are hypocrites but don't want to repent, they feel they are right and the most righteous,” quipped the account @fqmosss3_snyaa***.

“The characteristics of a hypocrite are like that, it's Riya's turn to be excused, naudzubillahimindzalik,” said the account @orstik***.

“This is called hypocrisy, min. There's no mirror, right? Showing off holiday items even though the photos are old,” replied the account @santaisaja***.

Previously, Syahrini's post in the form of a portrait of her during congregational prayers with her husband was also criticized. Netizens were surprised to find out that he was still documenting his worship.

Syahrini has indeed started emigrating since 2021. Her appearance is now covered with a hijab in everyday life.

Even so, the items Syahrini wears are still luxurious. Through his social media, he often shares his busy daily life between Singapore and Japan.

Syahrini and Reino Barack (Instagram)

Syahrini left the entertainment world in Indonesia a long time ago. She couldn't help but have to follow the steps of Reino Barack, her husband, as a businessman who often moved from country to country.

The last time Syahrini even returned to Indonesia was around the end of May 2023. In her New Year's portrait, Syahrini is known to still be in Singapore.

It turns out that even though she is concerned about the condition of Gaza, Syahrini actually just returned from holiday in Dubai in December 2023. Portraits of her holiday in Dubai with her husband are still displayed on Syahrini's Instagram account.

Therefore, Syahrini's article about refusing to party hard at the turn of the new year 2024 on the grounds of the condition of Gaza received harsh criticism from netizens.

Contributor: Neressa Prahastiwi