Porsche and Tesla have been involved in an EV battle for a few years, and it is taking place at the Nürburgring. The Taycan held the record for the fastest electric car in 2019, until Tesla launched a Plaid version of its Model S that drove around even faster. The two manufacturers then became involved in a game of leapfrog that would last until the Rimac Nevera left them both far behind… But even then, Porsche still wants to have the last word.

Taycan met dik 1,000 pk?

Porsche has once again traveled to the Nürburgring, this time with a pre-production version of the upcoming facelift Taycan. With test pilot Lars Kern behind the wheel, he raced around the 20.8 kilometer circuit in 7 minutes, 7 seconds and 55 hundredths. This means that this camouflaged Porsche shaves no less than 26 seconds off the time set by a Taycan Turbo S more than a year ago, although that does not make it fast enough to take the title of 'fastest EV' from the Rimac Nevera. It set a time of just 7 minutes and 5 seconds, but its top competitor, the Tesla Model S Plaid, leaves this updated Taycan by just under 18 seconds.

This is not just a 'renewed Taycan'. We have known for some time now that Porsche will treat its EV to an extra powerful variant with the facelift. It will possibly be known as the 'Taycan GT' and should be even faster than a Turbo S thanks to more than 1,000 hp of power. Porsche was kind enough to share some images of the Taycan in question, which shows off extra large air scoops in the front and a whopper of a spoiler at the back. Porsche is not yet revealing when we will see it in full regalia.