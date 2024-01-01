Let's review what the telecommunications market offers us right now to be able to install 5G at home as an alternative solution. Either because the fiber has not yet reached your location or because we do not want to carry out an installation (in second homes, temporary accommodations, etc.).

Vodafone 5G Home

The red operator is one of those that has most strongly opted for 5G mobile technology for home Internet. This has materialized, for example, in the Vodafone Home 5G service that you can contract at your home as long as you have correct coverage of the fifth generation of mobile networks.

The service has several main advantages if you do not want or cannot install fiber. For example, you can install a 5G WiFi router yourself quite easily (insert the SIM, plug in and that's it). Besides you can take it wherever you want.

Are you leaving a rural house? You have internet. Do you go on vacation to several different apartments depending on the day? You have internet. Additionally, you will not notice a degradation of the fiber experience, as they promise speeds up to 1 Gbpsallowing up to 120 devices to be connected.

The contracting of 5G Home can be contracted with the Internet-only rates and also with the Vodafone Home 5G Unlimited rate. The 5G Home service also has the 5G Home Internet, Basic Unlimited 5G Home and Max Unlimited 5G Home rates.

Unlimited rates

Another option is to have a rate from an operator that has unlimited data. In this way, you can for example tethering and sharing mobile data connection of your smartphone, making it act as a router (because technically operators usually expressly prohibit the use of the SIM card in a 5G router as an alternative to fiber).

Looking at the unlimited rates of operators that offer 5G, a good option is, for example, the rate Movistar Unlimited Plus Contract, one of the few options to have real 5G, the SA marketed as 5G+. By contracting this rate, whose cost is 41.95 euros per month, we will not only have unlimited data at maximum speed and the greatest 5G+ coverage in the country, since the blue operator leads this field. It has no permanence.

The other alternative to have 5G+ is Orange. In the case of the orange operator, its rate with unlimited data, so as not to complicate things too much with how much and how we navigate through 5G, is the rate. Go Max TV Inicial. Yes, as its name indicates, it includes television with more than 60 channels included in the price, which is 37 euros per month and does not have permanence.

In the case of Vodafone, the alternative to Home 5G is to have a rate with unlimited data. We can choose either Basic Unlimited Mobile Rate or Max Unlimited Mobile Rate. The first has a price of 28.10 euros per month and is cheaper because the speed is limited to high speed (10 Mbps download and upload). The second would be the best option to have 5G Internet at home, but the price amounts to 37.10 euros per month, although the speed is the highest offered by the red operator. It also has no permanence.

Another alternative, the cheapest for the first few months, is the Yoigo Auger. This rate costs 22.50 euros per month for the first 3 months. As it has no permanence, you can decide what to do once the promotional period ends, after which you will pay €35.00/month.