Virtual reality is a technology that allows users to experience a computer-generated environment in an immersive way. In recent years, VR has seen exponential growth, with applications in a wide range of fields, such as video games, education, medicine, and industry.

Description and job field

In this context, the Finis Terrae University announced that it will begin to teach a new degree in Engineering in Virtual Reality and Video Games. The degree, which will last five years (10 semesters), will train students in the latest VR technologies, as well as the skills necessary to design and develop VR experiences in video games. In your field of work, the same university explains that you can develop yourself in two ways, the first “as an Engineer in Virtual Reality, Artificial Intelligence and Video Games, designing and implementing interactive solutions both in business fields and in the entertainment industry”, or “as leader in the management of Virtualization Technologies, Artificial Intelligence and the adoption of these in industrial processes.”

In the career description we can read “We are in a world where the advancement of science and technology defines new frontiers and professional challenges. Given the great rise and takeoff that Virtual and Augmented Reality has had, 75% of the main brands around the world say they have plans for projects in this area and it is expected that more than 23 million jobs will depend on this technology by 2030. Faced with this scenario, professionals trained in the Civil Engineering degree in Virtual Reality and Video Games will have “the ability to operate and develop these technologies. In addition, they will also be able to design, plan, manage and implement processes and interactive user experiences integrating Artificial Intelligence as part of the development of products and services that add value to organizations.”

CONTROVERSIES AND NEW IMAGE OF META

Virtual reality has not been immune to controversies, some of which focus on its potential negative impact on the mental and physical health of users. For example, it has been argued that VR could cause addiction, anxiety and attention disorders. Additionally, concerns have been raised that VR could be used for exploitation and abuse. However, VR also has great potential for the future. For example, it could be used to improve education, medicine and entertainment, or help people experience places and situations that would otherwise be impossible.

A few days ago we were able to see an interview conducted in Virtual Reality with Mark Zuckerberg, where we were able to see the notable improvement in the image of his avatar in the metaverse, which went from a very basic figure that caused a lot of laughter at the time, to a realistic full-body photo avatar, a tremendous step that closed many mouths, and which you can see below:

