Throughout 2023, Universal Pictures became the most lucrative studio thanks to blockbuster films like 'Oppenheimer' and 'The Super Mario Bros. The Movie', Universal Pictures, leaving behind Disney, who had been in the lead since 2015 with a difference of 80 million dollars.

Universal reached approximately $4.91 billion in ticket sales with the 24 films it released internationally in 2023, according to a statement issued by the studio and reported by specialized media.

While, with 17 films, Disney grossed approximately $4.83 billion internationally. Among the films that helped that studio raise this amount are 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3', 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' and 'The Little Mermaid'.

The difference of $80 million can be attributed to the fact that Disney released seven fewer films than Universal, however this year the list of the three highest-grossing films of the year also does not include any Disney productions, something that has not happened in years.

The highest-grossing film of 2023 was the Warner Bros. comedy directed by Greta Gerwig, and inspired by Mattel's plastic doll, 'Barbie'which grossed more than 1,441 million dollars, followed by the more than 1,361 million dollars accumulated by 'The Super Mario Bros. The Movie' and the more than 952 million dollars by 'Oppenheimer', by Christopher Nolan.

The Marvel and Disney film 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' was the fourth most lucrativewith $845 million raised internationally.

It's also the first year since 2014 that none of Disney's films broke the $1 billion barrier.

The third most lucrative studio in 2023 was Warner Bros., which raised $3.84 billion for films such as 'Barbie', 'The Nun II' and 'Wonka'.

