With films like 'Oppenheimer' and 'The Super Mario Bros. The Movie', Universal Pictures became the most lucrative studio in 2023, dethroning Disney by $80 millionwho had been at the head since 2015.

According to a statement issued by the studio and collected by specialized media, Universal reached approximately $4.91 billion in ticket sales with the 24 films it released internationally in 2023.

For its part, Mickey Mouse House grossed approximately $4.83 billion internationally thanks to 17 filmsamong which are ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’, ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ y ‘The Little Mermaid’.

The $80 million difference can be attributed to the fact that Disney released seven fewer films than Universalnevertheless This year the list of the three highest-grossing films of the year also does not include any Disney production, something that has not happened in years.

The highest-grossing film of 2023 was the Warner Bros. comedy directed by Greta Gerwig, and inspired by Mattel's plastic doll, 'Barbie', which grossed more than $1,441 millionfollowed by the more than 1,361 million dollars accumulated of ‘The Super Mario Bros. The Movie’ and the most 952 million dollars of ‘Oppenheimer’of Christopher Nolan.

The Marvel and Disney film 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' was the fourth most lucrative, with $845 million raised internationally.

Also It is the first year since 2014 that none of Disney's films surpassed the $1 billion barrier.

The third most lucrative studio in 2023 was Warner Bros., which raised $3.84 billion for films such as 'Barbie', 'The Nun II' and 'Wonka'.

OB

