The 2023 box office has been favorable for animated films, and Universal has been able to take advantage of it.

Since 2015, Universal Pictures could not be crowned the highest-grossing studio of the year in the United States, despite having released films that could well have taken a good bite out of the billboards.

It took eight years, until 2023, for the studio to see the crown on its head again, as reported by The Numbers. But this is a success that Universal would not have achieved without the animation film.

The first stop is obligatory, Super Mario Bros.: The Movie, the Illumination film that reported global revenues of 1,361.3 million dollars and a domestic box office of 574.9 million in the United States.

Other Universal animated films in 2023 have been Trolls 3: All Together (98.1 million in the US) or the recent Migration: A trip upside down, which despite an unpromising start, has taken flight during the New Year's Eve weekend and reached 59 million in the North American countryin addition to exceeding 100 million globally.

A key piece for Universal's success

Although the studio has had top-level premieres during 2023, with films like Oppenheimer or Fast & Furious X or Five Nights at Freddy's, it is the animated film that has garnered the greatest momentum.

In fact, even a film released at the end of 2022 has generated interesting profits for Universal in 2023, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, which made good scratches at the box office at the beginning of the year, when it really stood out.

Without a doubt, at Universal they will take good note of what has worked for them in 2023 for the coming years and will once again bet on animated films thanks to that great partnership with Illumination.

Will it revalidate the title in 2024 with a new hit like Super Mario Bros.: The Movie? Let's not forget that Despicable Me 4 is on the menu for this year.