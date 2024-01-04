The United States Consulate announced a new vacancy to fill the position of 'agricultural inspector' in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, with an annual salary of $540,572 Mexican pesosoffers benefits such as health insurance and affiliation to the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), Afore and Infonavit.

Requirements for the vacancy

The agency requests that applicants have degree in: biological sciences, agriculture, agronomy, entomology, phytopathology or some career in the field. In addition to five years of experience in plant pest elimination areas and one year of experience as an agricultural supervisor, Driver's License. Spanish and advanced English.

Job activities

The United States Consulate The chosen person needs to be able to make use of the Specialty Crop Pest (SCP) and Agricultural Quarantine Inspection (AQI) programs. Due to this, among the activities of the position it is required to make trips to Tijuana, Mexico City and Texas for inspection work. Also being able to guarantee the effectiveness of agricultural protection programs. The reduction and mitigation of pests, among other tasks.

It is important to highlight that the salary per year of $540 mil 572 Mexican pesos, son to fill the vacancy in a 40-hour week.

How to apply for the position?

To apply for the vacancy you need: certificate of last degree of education, official Mexican identification or residence permit issued by the National Immigration Institute (INM), valid driver's license and as the last document, proof of proficiency in English and Spanish, but this is optional.

Finally, the application is made through from the United States Department of State websitewhich can be consulted at this link and in order to complete the process, applicants need to create a ERA account with an email and a password. The deadline to apply is next January 15.

