UK replaces passports with facial technology

The United Kingdom is preparing to revolutionize the process of entering the country through the implementation of a facial recognition system at gates of airports. This technology will allow passengers to access the country without the need to present a physical passport, following the example of nations such as the United Arab Emirates and Australia, where similar systems are already in operation. The announcement was reported by Phil Douglas, director general of the British Border Force.

The first pilot experiments are scheduled for 2024, with the aim of gradually rolling out the technology to all international airports in the UK. Douglas shared his enthusiasm for the system, inspired by personal experiences in Dubai, where a “smart, barrier-free border” is already a reality for travelers from around 50 nations, and in Australia, where he was able to get through security simply by using his smartphone to validate your passport chip.

In parallel, the British government launched in 2023 l’Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA), a digital travel authorization for foreign visitors who do not require a visa. Initially applied to citizens of Qatar, this measure was extended in February to citizens of other major Gulf countries, costing £10 per passenger. In the future, in the post-Brexit context, the ETA is expected to be extended to EU citizens, including Italy, with the exception of Ireland, which continues to maintain a common travel area with the United Kingdom.

