Suara.com – The National Coordinator of PPP Fighters, Witjaksono, admitted that he did not know that he would be removed from his position as Deputy Chair of the PPP DPP Advisory Council after defecting to support candidate pair (paslon) number two, Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka.

He admitted that until now there had never been an official summons or decision regarding the imposition of these sanctions.

“I don't know, I only read from the media. No (there has never been a summons),” said Witjaksono in his statement, Sunday (31/12/2023).

“We are focused, Nawaitu is fighting for an advanced Indonesia and growing PPP,” he added.

Even though there are issues regarding removal sanctions, Witjaksono is not afraid.

He even admitted that he had prepared consolidation and several declaration points in Indonesia to support Prabowo-Gibran.

“The aspirations of these cadres are real and cannot be stopped. We remain loyal to PPP but we prioritize aspects of rationality, not emotions. Prabowo-Gibran is the best for this nation,” he said.

According to him, after PPP fighters made a declaration supporting Prabowo-Gibran, many cadres of the Kaaba-symbol party at regional level expressed their support.

“We have been flooded with support since the declaration (28/12), cadres in the regions were enthusiastic and asked us to attend the declaration, some have even prepared (the declaration). We weren't the ones looking for it, we were the ones who were contacted and fully supported,” he said.

Deputy Secretary General of the United Development Party (PPP) Achmad Baidowi. (Suara.com/Yaumal)

Previously, Deputy Secretary General of the United Development Party (PPP) Achmad Baidowi stated that his party would impose sanctions on its cadres who defected with a declaration of support for the presidential and vice presidential candidate pair number two, Prabowo-Gibran.

As is known, PPP is one of the parties that supports the presidential and vice presidential candidate pair Ganjar-Mahfud.

“Regarding the legislative candidates who yesterday on behalf of themselves as candidates for DPRD members in the PPP were involved in this activity, if they are later elected, they will not be submitted for inauguration and will even be in PAW first before being inaugurated,” said Baidowi at the Djakarta Theater, Jakarta on Saturday (30/12 /2023).

According to him, this is a form of PPP's firm stance towards its cadres who defected.

“This shows PPP's seriousness in upholding organizational discipline. Securing the party's decision to nominate the Ganjar-Mahfud pair. We are committed to winning one round,” he stressed.