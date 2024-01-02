loading…

Israel chose to use air strikes and artillery against Hamas. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Israeli planes and tanks stepped up attacks on southern Gaza overnight. This was after Israel announced plans to withdraw a number of troops. It was a move the US said signaled a gradual shift to lower intensity operations.

Israel says the war in Gaza, which has devastated much of its territory, killed thousands of people and plunged its 2.3 million residents into a humanitarian catastrophe, is still months away.

But the attack signaled a new phase in its offensive, with an Israeli official saying on Monday that the military would withdraw troops in Gaza this month and shift to a more localized, months-long phase of “clearance” operations.

Israeli officials say the troop reduction would allow some reservists to return to civilian life, shore up Israel's war-torn economy, and free up units in the event of a wider conflict in the north with Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah.

A US official said the decision appeared to indicate the start of a shift to lower intensity operations in the northern Palestinian territories. Washington has urged Israel to reduce the intensity of its military operations, amid international calls for a ceasefire as the death toll rises.

But residents said Israeli planes and tanks increased bombardment in the eastern and northern areas of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

Hints of a slowdown in northern Gaza emerged when the US Navy announced that the aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford was returning to its home port in Virginia after deploying to the Eastern Mediterranean following the outbreak of hostilities.

Coincidentally, Iran's Alborz warship entered the Red Sea, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Monday, at a time of rising tensions on key shipping routes with attacks by the Iran-backed Houthi group in Yemen, which backs Hamas.

Artillery fire between Hezbollah and Israel has rocked the border since the start of the Gaza conflict, and the Israeli military said it launched air strikes on Monday.

Israeli officials said the situation on the Lebanese border “will not be allowed to continue. The next six months is a critical moment.”