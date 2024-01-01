Suara.com – Bunga Citra Lestari is performing the Umrah pilgrimage in the Holy Land together with Tiko Aryawardhana and Noah Siclair.

Most recently, via his Instagram account, the singer who is familiarly called BCL shared a portrait of himself with his husband and children with the Kaaba in the background.

The mother of one child looked beautiful wearing all white Muslim clothes. Not much different from Tiko Aryawardhana and Noah Sinclair who wear ihram.

“Alhamdulillah. Umrah on the last night of 2023. Thank you 2023, it's been amazing. Happy New Year,” wrote @/itsmebcl, quoted Monday (1/1/2024).

In the photo he uploaded, the singer of the song Kecewa was seen smiling broadly, just like his child who was standing next to him.

Meanwhile, Tiko Aryawardhana was seen standing behind his wife and children. He also seemed to be smiling brightly.

The upload of the woman who was born on March 22 1983 in the Holy Land immediately attracted public attention. To date, the photo has been liked by more than 393 thousand Instagram users.

Apart from that, thousands of comments have also flooded this upload. Many people prayed that BCL would look covered and wear a hijab after returning from Umrah.

“Hopefully after Umrah, Miss BCL can look more covered up,” commented a netizen.

“Hopefully when you return for Umrah, Miss Bunga will be able to pay attention to her clothes. Even if you're not wearing a hijab, at least don't wear anything too revealing,” said another netizen.

“MasyaAllah, Miss Bunga is beautiful. I hope you dress better when you return for Umrah. Hopefully Mas Tiko can be a good imam for Bunga and Noah,” added another.

“MasyaAllah, when you wear a hijab you are really beautiful. I hope Sis Unge will be touched in her heart to wear the hijab. Amen,” said another netizen.

“Ma'am BCL is steadfast. Politeness like this makes Ms. BCL even more valuable,” wrote another.

“Hopefully you will continue to wear the hijab, Mbak Unge. Very beautiful,” commented another netizen.