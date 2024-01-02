Zelensky: “Crimea and the Black Sea will become the focus of the conflict.” And meanwhile the Ukrainian air force raises the alarm: “Russian missiles on Kiev and Kharkiv, stay in the shelters”.

Strong explosion in the Voronezh region of Russia

A strong explosion damaged an entire road in Petropavlovka, in the southwestern Russian region of Voronezh, 150 kilometers from the border with Ukraine. This was reported by the Russian news site Baza.

Kiev: 22 injured and one dead in Russian attack

One person was killed and 22 others were injured in the massive Russian attack launched this morning by the Russian army against the eastern Ukrainian region of Kharkiv. Governor Oleg Synegubov reported this on Telegram. The missiles hit residential areas and commercial buildings.

Ukraine in a bloodbath: missiles on Kiev

Strong explosions shook buildings in Kiev, and the electricity went out in several areas of the city. Anti-aircraft fire went into action both in Kiev and the surrounding areas, and missile fragments fell on apartment buildings. According to the Air Force, the Russian army is launching Kinzhal missiles. The eastern region of Kharkiv was also affected.

Ukrainian air force: “Russian missiles in flight, stay in shelters”

“Stay in shelters, many missiles are heading towards Kiev.” The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote on Telegram. Already during the night the Ukrainian air force had issued a nationwide air alert.

President Zelensky: “Russia is not winning the war”

The idea that Russia is winning the war is just “a feeling.” Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said this in an interview with the Economist. “Maybe not everything is happening as fast as some had imagined,” he added, “but Russia is still suffering heavy losses.” As for possible peace talks, “there are no real signs. I only see the steps of a terrorist country”, concluded Zelensky.

Zelensky: “Crimea and the Black Sea will become the focus of the war”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky believes that in 2024 Crimea and the Black Sea will become “the center of gravity” of the war. The leader of Kiev, during an interview with the Economist, stated that isolating Crimea and weakening Russian military capabilities is “extremely important for us because it is a way to reduce the number of attacks from this region”. Zelensky is convinced that a successful operation would set an “example for the world” and would have a great effect even within Russia. As for the Kerch bridge that connects Crimea with Russia, “Moscow must know that for us it is a military structure”, concluded Zelensky.

