War in Ukraine, Putin is behind the French far-right front led by Le Pen

The European elections loom on the heels of the parties and precisely in France, around the National Rally of Marine Le Pen new rather controversial elements arise. According to un’inchiesta del Washington Postin fact, there would be a double link between Moscow and the French far-right party, according to what some «Kremlin documents obtained from a European security service.”

A confirm long-standing suspicions in this regardwhat was revealed by the American newspaper would definitively crown the Tsar as the “master puppeteer” who pulls the strings of Le Pen's party's communication campaign to discredit Western support for Ukraine and condemn sanctions on Russiaso as to influence public opinion and favor Moscow's propaganda.

But for political education, today led by president Jordan Bardella, it would only be a “conspiracy”, La Stampa reports. “Our objective is for Ukraine to regain its independence, its sovereignty and its borders,” the spokesperson, Laurent Jacobelli, reacted to Sud Radio.

Marine Le Pen distanced herself from Vladimir Putin two years ago immediately after the attack on Ukraine, trying to shake off the accusations that it was connected to the Kremlin, especially for the loan from around 10 million euros obtained in 2014 from the Russian-Czech bank FCBRrepaid in September to Aviazapchast, a company specializing in aircraft components that had acquired the debt.

Criticisms that resurfaced after the Washington Post investigation: Renaissance, the party of the Macronian majority, in a series of tweets evoked the “preponderant role” played by its opponents in “spreading Putin's propaganda”. Which could emerge in the coming months electoral campaign in view of the European elections in June.

