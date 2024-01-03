The launch of Star Wars: Outlaws has all fans in suspense. However, now Ubisoft has revealed very interesting information about the game.

Ubisoft has clarified the release date for Star Wars: Outlaws. The video game company has clarified the release date of the new title in the galactic saga. This has come to light after previous reports suggested a specific release window of late 2024.

According to initial reports from IGN based on a publication from Disney Amusement Parks, the possible launch of Star Wars: Outlaws for that specific date. However, Ubisoft corrected this information, communicating that the launch window is still 2024, without specifying the end of it.

What we currently know about the video game

The Star Wars: Outlaws game is described as the first open-world title in Lucasfilm's galactic saga, set between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. The title narrative of Ubisoft follows Kay Vess, a scoundrel in search of freedom and a new beginning, along with her partner Nix. Players will explore various planets within the galaxy, taking on criminal syndicates and joining forces with the most wanted in the universe.

Developed by Massive Entertainment, Star Wars Outlaws is a single-player action-adventure game designed for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC by Ubisoft. It offers the experience of immersing yourself in a Lucasfilm universe, playing an outlaw in an open world full of challenges, combat and opportunities.

When is it expected to go on sale?

Although a more specific release date had been suggested, Ubisoft has confirmed that Star Wars: Outlaws will be released within the year 2024, without detailing an exact time frame. This clarification dispels the initial idea of ​​a release at the end of the year, leaving the time window for the release still open within that year.

The Ubisoft game promises a deep immersion in the universe created by George Lucas and the opportunity to explore new and familiar planets, offering players the experience of being an outlaw in search of freedom and new opportunities in a galaxy full of challenges and adventures. . Of course, the Star Wars: Outlaws video game has all the makings to be a success.

