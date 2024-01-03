loading…

Two explosions rocked Iran on the fourth anniversary of the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani, Wednesday (3/1/2024). A total of 53 people died in these two explosions. Photo/Anadolu

TEHERAN – Two explosions rocked the area around a cemetery in the city of Kerman, Iran, on Wednesday (3/1/2024). This occurred during a ceremony commemorating the fourth anniversary of the assassination of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) general Qassem Soleimani by a United States (US) drone strike.

Iranian media reports said two explosions occurred near Soleimani's grave on Wednesday afternoon.

Mohammad Saberi, head of Kerman's emergency rescue service, told state television that at least 20 people were killed and 20 others injured.

However, the Fars news agency, citing the latest emergency services report, reported the death toll had risen to 53 people with 71 others injured.

Video broadcast on local television showed ambulances arriving at the scene and carrying injured people on stretchers.

“Our rapid response team is evacuating the injured. But there was a wave of people blocking the road,” Reza Fallah, head of the Kerman province Red Crescent, told state television.

Authorities have asked the public to evacuate the area.

The cause of both explosions has not been confirmed. Claims that the gas cylinder exploded were followed by unconfirmed allegations that the cylinder incident was the result of a suicide attack.

The figure of General Soleimani

Major General Soleimani, commander of the IRGC's Quds Force and key architect of Iran's regional influence, was hit by a United States drone strike shortly after landing in Baghdad on January 3, 2020.