Without a doubt, Twitch closed last year with a lot of controversy. Once again, suggestive content was the topic of conversation, forcing action to be taken. Despite these initiatives, content creators have managed to still host livestreams of that nature without receiving a ban. Now there is new rules.

In mid-December, the streaming platform owned by Amazon allowed artistic nudes; However, as expected, this content got out of control and dominated the popularity charts. For this reason, managers had to go back and rethink their ideas.

Subsequently, a new trend emerged that consisted of “censoring” offensive content with black bars. After weeks of criticism from viewers and content creators, Twitch finally addressed the controversy and announced the changes that came into effect.

Twitch will ban implicit content from the streaming platform

Through an extensive statement that was published on January 3the streaming platform confirmed that it updated its community standards to ban livestreams with “implied nudity,” which have become very popular in recent weeks.

Twitch confirms that this is a direct response to the platform's new Meta in which streamers used black bars or other elements to block their bodies or clothing. Although he acknowledges that these types of live broadcasts did not appear on the main screen, he affirms that they did appear on the browsing directories.

Twitch wants the platform to be a safe environment for all users

The new rules are already in force, so users who break them will be deserving of a temporary or permanent suspension. You can read the dress code by clicking here.

“Our goal, with this and other recent changes, is to make Twitch a safe and welcoming place for all the communities that call it home, improve the clarity of our policies and ensure that people have the experience they expect when they spend time on Twitch,” he explained Angela Hessionglobal vice president of service trust and security.

The streaming platform urges users to correctly categorize their live broadcasts. In addition, he confirmed that they are working on an option for blur thumbnails of suggestive content and allow users filter the content to suit your preferences.

But tell us, what do you think of these new measures? Let us read you in the comments.

