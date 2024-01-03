It was only last December that Peacock and creatives involved in Twisted Metal announced the continuation of the project with Season 2. What new characters will appear in the live-action series? Producer just revealed it.

Although the continuation of the show was barely confirmed, the producer Michael Jonathan Smith assured that work has already begun on the script of the Season 2 and revealed to the first 4 new characters that will add to the adaptation.

“We have an incredible team and we're talking about the arc of the season and what the first episode would be like, looking at the big picture. I am very excited“said the producer.

Likewise, he commented that the series will have a retro soundtrack that captures the essence of the end of the 90s and the beginning of the current millennium.

“I have a huge selection of new songs that I think will capture the vibe of this new season,” Jonathan Smith previewed.

What new characters will appear in Twisted Metal Season 2?

Jonathan Smith announced that one of the main additions will be Billy Calypsothe creator of the tournament Twisted Metal.

It was also revealed that Dollface will come to life in Season 2 and that it will have a “great direction.” Mr. Grimm will be another of the additions and Jonathan Smith He said he was particularly excited about this character.

“He's my favorite and I'm excited to capture what the fans are excited to see, but also (answer the question): 'How does he exist in the world we made?'” the creative said in an interview with NBC. . “I think it's going to be a lot of fun with him — what kind of character he will be in this world and how he will interact with people like Sweet Tooth“.

Dollface, Calypso and more characters will appear in Twisted Metal Season 2

Finally, the producer anticipated that it will be a “challenge“interpret Axel, characterized by being attached to a pair of tractor tires. However, he assured that the team will have the same reverence to correctly project this character, just as they did with Sweet Tooth.

Unfortunately, nothing was said about the possible actors or actresses who will play these characters, so we'll have to wait to find out.

