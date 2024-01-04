loading…

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks at a rally to defend Palestine in Istanbul, Turkey, October 28, 2023. Photo/AP

ANKARA – Turkey officially supports South Africa's case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ). The African country accused the Zionist colonial regime of committing genocide in the ongoing war in Gaza.

Turkish Foreign Ministry (Kemlu) spokesman Oncu Keceli said Ankara welcomed South Africa's case, which said Israel had violated its obligations under the 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.

“Israel's killing of more than 22,000 Palestinian civilians, the majority of whom are women and children, in Gaza for almost three months must not go unpunished,” said Keceli.

“Those responsible for this must be held accountable before international law,” he said, adding, “We hope this process will be resolved as quickly as possible.”

South Africa filed the case last month and wants an order calling on Israel to halt its military operations in the besieged enclave.

It said in its lawsuit, “Such an order is necessary in this case to protect the rights of the Palestinian people from further and irreparable harm.”

“Israel has been involved, is involved, and is at risk of further involvement in acts of genocide against the Palestinian people in Gaza,” said the contents of South Africa's application.

Temporary Order

South Africa has requested that the ICJ declare, “Under the urgency that Israel has violated its obligations under the Genocide Convention, it must immediately cease all actions and actions in violation of those obligations and take a number of related measures.”

Keceli said Turkey also hoped the court would issue a temporary order ordering Israel to halt its attacks on Gaza, adding Ankara would follow the implementation of the decision.

War broke out in Israel and Gaza on October 7, when Hamas and other Palestinian armed groups launched attacks on Israel that killed 1,200 Israelis and other citizens, according to the government's death toll.