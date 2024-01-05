Suara.com – The Turangga train accident (KA) connecting Surabaya-Bandung collided with a bullfight on the same route as the local train commuter line on the Padalarang-Cicalengka route on Friday (5/1/2024) at around 06.03 WIB.

In the train accident, three people reportedly died. This is what Bandung Police Chief Kombes Kusworo Wibowo said in an interview broadcast on KompasTV television.

At least three people died. They were the driver, assistant and one “employee” on one of the trains that crashed, said the Police Chief in an interview at around 07.30 WIB as reported by the BBC.

