Former US President Donald Trump addressed the US Supreme Court on Wednesday regarding his candidacy in the Republican primaries, which will determine who will be the party's nominee in November's presidential elections.

There is a lot of talk about the story. In fact, in some American states, legal procedures have been initiated to prevent Trump from running because he is considered “ineligible” due to his involvement in the assault on Congress on January 6, 2021, carried out by hundreds of his supporters to stop the certification process of presidential elections won by Joe Biden. In December the Supreme Court of one of these states, Colorado, ruled that Trump could not participate in the primaries. Now Trump is trying to overturn that ruling (and other similar ones) by directly addressing the US Supreme Court, which, having federal jurisdiction, can prevail over the decisions of state supreme courts: in other words, if it ruled in favor of Trump, that decision would automatically apply to everyone states, including those where Trump has already been declared ineligible, such as Colorado or Maine.

The United States Supreme Court is currently made up of six out of nine conservative justices, three of whom were appointed by Trump. In recent years it has taken increasingly conservative and Republican-friendly positions, for example eliminating the constitutional right to abortion. More generally, the Court is perceived less and less as an impartial institution that guarantees and safeguards the Constitution.

In this case the Court will have to express its opinion on the legitimacy of the mechanism with which the Colorado Supreme Court declared Trump ineligible, the same one used in Maine: that is, on Section 3 of the 14th Amendment of the US Constitution, a clause dating back to the American Civil War according to which anyone who has been involved in insurrections or revolts against the state after taking the oath on the Constitution can no longer hold public office. So far the Supreme Court has never ruled on Section 3, which is the basis of all the lawsuits filed so far to block Trump's candidacy.

The position of Trump's lawyers is that the clause was not designed for US presidents, who therefore should be excluded from it. The topic is not new: it was precisely to clarify this aspect that at the end of November a Colorado court judge, Sarah Wallace, had asked the state Supreme Court to express her opinion (Wallace was working on a lawsuit brought against the candidacy of Trump from the nonprofit Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics).

Trump's lawyers also have other arguments: for example, that using this clause, which has so far been little used, is a choice driven more by political than legal considerations. They also deny that the January 6, 2021 assault on Congress constituted an insurrection, and assert that Trump was in no way involved in its implementation. The request to the US Supreme Court also says that the Colorado ruling would violate the former president's due process rights.

