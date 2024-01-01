Is there a competitor in particular?

“No because our target is broad, a young person who is approaching motorbikes, a motorcyclist who wants to increase in engine capacity, but also an expert, who can take a Speed ​​or a Scrambler as a second non-demanding motorbike, and who asks for a premium brand and a quality product. Let's also not forget that our market is the world, and in the Asian market a 400 is considered a large displacement.”

Given the set-up and the quality, it is probable that in Italy the target ranges from 250-300 cc up to 650.

“I think so. It's justified by what we offer in terms of ride, performance and technology. Then, obviously, the customer will also evaluate the price, and on this I am convinced that an excellent price/quality ratio will be perceived”.

A detail that shows the quality of the project is the different geometry of the chassis. The Scrambler has greater wheelbase and trail values, therefore more stability, but the inclination of the steerer is less, they seem like two different choices.

“The project must be evaluated as a whole, considering that the suspensions are also changing, the Scrambler has a longer stroke and a different calibration, the 19” front wheel and the tires are also changing. Those geometries were chosen considering all these factors, to optimize driving on the road, for the Speed, and the offroad, and the Scrambler.”

Which is the best to drive?

“Ah, it depends on your taste. They are two very different bikes, but don't underestimate the Scrambler on the road, even if it is an offroad one and has knobby tyres. When you go around with your friends, they with the Speed, you certainly won't find yourself embarrassed.”

Don't you think that ride by wire is a bit “too much” for this displacement and these bikes?

“Absolutely no. You have to think of this technology simply as more efficient and cleaner, which allows for more sophisticated traction control and a more precise and comfortable accelerator response.”

While there is, why didn't you provide maps?

“Because this seems excessive to us for this bike, it would have just been an unnecessary marketing choice. We have offered the possibility of deactivating the traction control and, only on the Scrambler, also the ABS. Off-road there are situations in which you need to have full control of the brakes.”

Speaking of style, we see that the latest Triumphs, while maintaining the reference to the past, are more modern than classic. Why didn't you continue along the classic lines?

“It is the result of various market research around the world. We have seen that for this displacement, and for the target we have defined, a line of this type is more suitable, classic-inspired but also modern and contemporary motorcycles. Anyone who sees it must think: it's a Triumph but it's new.”