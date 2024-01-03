Are you looking for a front e-mtb to use on trails as well as commuting without spending a fortune? Trek's Marlin 8+ could be a good answer and we tested it for you

January 3, 2024

In our eternal search for an e-mtb that can deliver quality at a good pricewe had the opportunity to test the Trek Marlin 8+. It is a “front” electric mountain bike, that is, equipped with only front suspension in this case with 120 mm of travel, powered by Bosch which is probably one of the most flexible packages available. This is also the most popular mountain bike available in the Trek range and a mass market mountain bike. Electric mountain bikes with front suspension give the user the ability to have an all-terrain vehicle low maintenance and at the same time have the possibility of using the bike in the city. It can be fully accessorised depending on needs and used for our daily commute or kept naked to conquer some path. We don't test this type of bike very often so it was interesting to ride a few hundred km and see what you can really do with a bike like this trying to answer the question: do we need full suspension e-bikes?

The specifications



Frame – Aluminum Trek Integrated Fork – Rockshox Recon 100mm (XS) 120 mm (m-xl) Wheels – 29” Bontrager Line TLR 30 – Bontrager Tire. Gears – Shimano 12v Deore Brakes – Shimano Deore Hydraulic Seatpost – Telescopic Trans

Prezzo – €3299

Taglia – xs-xl (L – Tested)

The specifications are those of a well-proportioned emtb that mixes its own brand components with top-of-the-range third-party ones. The suspension, depending on the frame size, has a travel of between 100 and 120 mm and also has basic adjustments such as compression and rebound. The package wheels are 29″ ensuring a smooth ride with low rolling resistance tires suitable for off-road XC use. The aluminum frame it is extremely nice and hides the motor and battery in the downtube very well. Mudguards and luggage racks can also be added to make this bike suitable for practical urban use. The change is Shimano Deore 12 speed, an improvement over the 9/10 speed you would have found a few years ago in this price range. Braking is very good with 180mm discs and Shimano hydraulic brakes.

Motor and battery



The engine system is a unit Bosch Active Line of quality it produces 50 Nm of torque a 250 W. This system is silent and reliable and provides enough power to tackle most climbs, apart from the very steep and bumpy ones reserved for Bosch Enduro and Performance CX bikes. This engine is designed to operate with a 400 Wh battery offering a range of 50 km in Eco mode. The system can be tuned with an app and can also be used with a 250W battery extender. The 50Nm power support seems more substantial than a lightweight motor that has the same claimed level of support. The display is exceptionally clear and provides all the data the user might need, it can be read very easily in bright sunlight.

On the path



Obviously this one it's more of an off-road XC bike since the front suspension has limited travel and is designed more for comfort and a little more off-road support than to absorb big hits. It fits well and with the 29 inch wheels offers a smooth ride on rough and delicate paths. We brought the bike on more extreme trails and we were surprised by its performance considering the less extreme nature of the bike. So it definitely has room to be used on some tough trails. Just drive slowly. The motor offers support and has the right amount of power for this type of bike allowing you to ride off-road without getting tired.

Uphill the fact that there is no rear suspension means that the bike is very efficient and you can feel that each pedal stroke moves the bike forward in a positive way. We also took this bike for some urban rides and loved it ideal in the urban environment for those who love a bit of fun. The fact that it is possible to fit mudguards and a luggage rack makes it very flexible and ideal for a bike to use with an adventurous family who may also want to carry a child in the rear seat on dirt roads and in the countryside. A stand can also be mounted for greater convenience.

Conclusions



This modern one Marlin 8+ has a great look and elegant design which, despite the lower price and reduced possibilities of use, does not disappoint. This it's the type of electric bike that will last for years and be used for everything without problems. The geometry is modern and comfortable and gives the user the option to have fun or be sensible. It's probably one of the most flexible bike models we've ridden in recent times, plus it's a good price for performance and quality. There is also a Marlin 6+ available which performs similarly but with lower specs. It's worth considering if you have a smaller budget.

Pros and cons



Pro



Flexibility of use Luggage rack and mudguards can be mounted. It has the Bosch system

Against



Saddle comfort is not always ideal In the city it can be a target for thieves Difficult to set the fork rebound

