Under the direction of Josh Forbes, Destroy All Neighbors premieres sometime in 2024. Don't miss the trailer!

This year laughter and fear come in equal parts with Destroy All Neighbors, a new comedy from terror directed by Josh Forbes (Contracted: Phase II) that promises to make people talk.

To whet your appetite, Shudder has launched the official trailer of Destroy All Neighborswhich you can take a look at through the video we leave you at the top of this content.

These are the best tablets to watch movies and series

If you usually watch series when you travel or in various parts of the house, these tablets can be good companions for consuming entertainment.

See list

What Destroy All Neighbors is about

Starring Jonah Ray (Satanic Hispanics, Christmas Bloody Christmas, How to Deter a Thief) and Alex Winter (Bill and Ted Save the Universe, Closed Circle, Absolute Dominion), this horror comedy introduces us to William, a musician who is having difficulty finding the inspiration and drive to finish his latest project.

Although he has the support of his girlfriend, it is Willam's annoying new neighbor, Vlad, who he can't seem to get rid of so he can concentrate properly. But after having a run-in with his neighbor, William “accidentally” kills Vlad and tries to hide the body by dismembering his corpse..

Unfortunately for William, The dismembered Vlad returns to life and is even louder and more annoying than before, setting William on a cover-up mission that ends in even more murder and mayhem. and with even less time to focus on his album.

In addition to the trailer, Shudder has shared the official posters of Destroy All Neighborswhich we group in the following image gallery.

Apart from Jonah Ray and Alex Winter, they make up the cast of the film Kiran Deol (Lopez vs. Lopez, Sunnyside), Thomas Lennon (Cherry, Chosen Family), Randee Heller (Cobra Kai, Crazylove), Chase Kim (All American, Across the Hall), Ryan Kattner (Woe), Christian Calloway (The People’s Joker) y DeMorge Brown (American Meltdown), among others.

Destroy All Neighbors premieres on Shudder on AMC+ sometime this 2024. What did you think of the movie trailer? Tell us your impressions in our comments section.