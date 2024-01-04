The Toyota GR Yaris Rally2 is ready to race in championships managed by the FIA. The Japanese car, a new addition to the TGR-WRT racing department, obtained FIA homologation starting from January 1st this year.

For Toyota Gazoo Racing it is a very important step. After discussing it for years – at least since 2018, the second year since the official return to the WRC – a car has finally been created to be made available to customers.

A car which, if it manages to keep its promises, will be able to guarantee interesting income for the Japanese company, and then possibly reuse the resources in other ways.

Thanks to the homologation just received, the GR Yaris Rally2 will be able to race in the 2024 World Rally Championship. The first car will be delivered to ROOKIE Racing, directed by Akio Toyoda (yes, that Akio Toyoda).

Photo by: Toyota Racing

Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

The WRC debut of the GR Yaris Rally2 will take place this month at the Rallye Monte-Carlo, the first of the 13 events that make up the 2024 World Rally Championship calendar. As many as 4 GR Yaris Rally2 are entered in the prologue of the season, for 4 different teams. The crews, however, will be revealed with certainty at the presentation of the official entry list for the Monegasque event.

Before homologation, the GR Yaris Rally2 went through a series of tests which saw it driven for more than 15,000 kilometers on asphalt, dirt, snow and the roads of the 2023 Japanese Rally Championship.

Professional drivers who have had various experiences in the WRC, but also young drivers and customer drivers contributed to the development of the car.

Toyota Gazoo Racing: the specifications of the GR Yaris Rally2

Motor

Type 3-cylinder in-line, turbo displacement 1,618.2 cc Bore x Stroke 87.5mm x 89.7mm Air restrictor 32mm as regulated by FIA standards

Transmission

5-speed sequential gearbox 4WD traction system, limited slip differential with Motorsport specification

Suspension and brakes

Suspension (front/rear) MacPherson Brakes Dirt: 300mm Asphalt: 355mm, 300mm

Chassis

Length 3,995mm Width 1,820mm Adjustable Height Weight 1,230kg (1 spare tire included) as regulated by FIA regulations