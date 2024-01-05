Antena 3 offers us the ideal plan for Friday night with the television premiere of a film that has taken theaters by storm: Moonfall. The fiction hit theaters in 2022 and since then has accumulated countless positive reviews.

The film has a first-class cast with actors of international stature. Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, John Bradley, Michael Peña, Charlie Plummer, Kelly Yu and Donald Sutherland play the protagonists of this story.

Moonfall begins with a mysterious force that knocks the Moon out of its orbit and sends it into a direct collision with the Earth at full speed. With time against them and the worst forecasts, NASA executive and former astronaut Jo Fowler will try to find the key to saving our planet. Don't miss Moonfall, tonight at 10:00 p.m.!