14 TT victories without touching the handlebars but teaming up with his brother Ben. His retirement comes after a further successful season on the Isle of Man and with the satisfaction – together with his brother – of having been the first to break the 120 mph barrier at the Tourist Trophy

January 2, 2024

It is certainly there end of an era in asphalt competitions Sidecar: Tom e Ben Birchall they have literally made history in the last decade in three-wheelers, constituting a pair that conquers three Sidecar world titles but also – one might say above all – 14 victories at the Tourist Trophy, effectively stamping their mark inextricably on Snaefell Mountain, as they won every race they saw to the conclusion. A dominance, that of the Birchall brothers at the TT, to which we were almost accustomed and which acted as a further sounding board when a couple of weeks ago Tom suddenly announced his retirement from racing.

Of two, Tom is the passenger: it might almost seem like a joke to say that he won without ever having touched the handlebars but know that the role of – call it what you want – co-pilot, passenger or “monkey” in Sidecars is extremely demanding and requires athletic skills, courage and enormous understanding with the pilot and mutual trust. A role that Tom has held since he was 17 together with Ben, ten years older, and which has led to an extraordinary career for the Mansfield duo to date: three world titles and 14 TT victories together we add the seal of having been the first to lap above 120 miles per hour on average on the Mountain, beating themselves in a year among other things where 100 years of Sidecar participation in the TT was celebrated.

Perhaps, but it is only an inference, it could have been the accident that occurred at the Red Bull Ring during a World Championship race and the subsequent long recovery that dampened Tom's enthusiasm towards racing, the accident on Ben had limited effects but which imposed a long period of recovery on Tom to full physical fitness: Ben still took part in some races with a substitute, waiting for his brother's return, but there wasn't much to do and the title then went to the Ellis/Clémen rivals.

“It was not an easy decision to make by any means,” he commented Tom Birchall in a statement given to iomttraces.com “but it's been 20 years since I first put on the leathers with Ben and it's 10 years since we got our first TT victory, something we dreamed of when we were kids ( at the TT ed) to watch the races with the family. And so, having achieved what we have achieved and having broken the 120mph barrier this year, the time seems right.”

“The TT is the pinnacle for me and although it might only be a couple of weeks a year, it takes a lot of sacrifice and hard work all year round to get to a level where we can keep pushing and pushing.” continues Tom and “Now it feels like the time to take a break from that cycle and start a new chapter in life, but Ben knows I will always be there in any way I can to keep the Birchall name at the forefront.”

“The list of people to thank is too long, but I would like to make a special mention to the race stewards, doctors and amazing TT fans who have made racing on the island so special for me over the years. It was a true privilege and an honor. I will always love it and I will be there in 2024, as part of the team or with a beer on the side of the road cheering Ben on.”

Also Ben Birchall released a statement: “I can only thank him for what he has done. Running together has been our lifestyle for so long now that, in a way, you take it for granted. It's only now that Tom has decided to move away that I was able to appreciate the incredible career he had.”

For next year in any case Ben will be at the start of the TT, with a passenger yet to be defined in order to chase the record of TT victories for a Sidecar driver, currently held by Dave Molyneux with 17 race victories.

“It will be totally different and it will take some time to get used to competing without him, but I am still fully committed to racing and so it is the start of a new and exciting chapter.” And we can't help but agree with Ben when he says that “We made history and doing it with my brother made it even more special.”