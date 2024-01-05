The world of superhero comics is robust. One of the least long-lived characters is Spawn; Despite this, the antihero has a large community of fans and there is even a new film in the franchise that has been delayed for a long time, but will come true at all costs.

Attempts to adapt date back to 2013but unfortunately the project has been delayed so much that today production is still not clearly visible on the horizon, or which has made fans impatient and even made them believe that the film will not come true.

Don't forget to follow us on Google News.

Related video: News summary for week 51 of 2023

What happened to the new Spawn movie?

However, that is not in the mind of the character's creator, Todd McFarlane, because the creative has not forgotten the project; On the contrary, he does not take his finger off the line and hopes that this year the project will begin to move forward; otherwise, he will take the reins.

“Something has to happen. Something is going to happen,” he said. McFarlane. “I just know, something is going to happen, because if I can't solve it within (the system of Hollywood), I'll figure it out (regardless). I only know myself. “But hopefully we can come to an agreement that keeps all the parties involved that have been involved over the years.”

The project is currently in the hands of Blumhouse Productionsthe company specialized in the horror genre that recently produced the adaptation of Five Nights at Freddy's and merged with the company Atomic Monster.

Todd McFarlane wants the Spawn movie to come true at all costs

The last thing that was known about the project is that the 3 writers met Scott Silver, Malcolm Spellman y Matt Mixon to work on the script for the adaptation, but apparently the project is stalled.

However, Jason Blumleader of Blumhouse Productionshe confessed in an interview at the end of 2023 with ComicBook that the film project would have a premiere scheduled for 2025without confirmed date.

“Jason Blum “He's one of the best at getting things done,” he said. McFarlane. “They told me that I will be able to read the script this month. The email will be sent this week to remind you that they promised me that“.

The Spawn movie will be made yes or yes

McFarlane, has already set 2024 as the deadline for the project to begin moving forward and will give Hollywood one last chance to make it a reality; In case it is not carried out as expected, the creative warned that he has to “several investors waiting“.

“In fact, there have been many examples, a couple of them big last year, where people went outside the normal channels (of Hollywood) and was successful. And people have done this before with independent films: you make your film and you just look for a distributor. “I could do that in the blink of an eye,” he said. McFarlane a ComicBook.

The good news for fans of Spawn is that the franchise is far from dormant. In fact, it will go on sale next February. issue 350 of the Spawn comic and in the field of video games the antihero has appeared in Mortal Kombat and even Call of Duty.

In case you missed it: Todd McFarlane wants a new Spawn video game.

Are you waiting for the new Spawn movie? Tell us in the comments.

You can find more news related to Spawn by visiting this page.

Related video: How to play Spawn in Mortal Kombat 11?

Stay informed with us, at LEVEL UP.

Fuente 1, 2

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News