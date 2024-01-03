Mother and daughter have a deep conversation about love and life decisions. Lola shares her experiences and advice, emphasizing that we don't always choose who we fall in love with. Malena, after being rejected by Curro, finds comfort in the encouraging words of her biological mother.

Elena, aware of Claudia's salary increase, unleashes her anger in the workshop, questioning her ability and giving her a warning.

The woman threatens to keep a close eye on the dressmaker, creating a tense atmosphere and Román tries to calm the situation, advising Claudia to ignore her mother's provocations.

Crespo surprises Sofía in the King's office with a bouquet of flowers and a romantic proposal.

The man, opening his heart, confesses his feelings and invites her to the opening of a restaurant. Will she accept?

Gala confesses to Carlos that Gonzalo's mother could be the key to his release. The young man clings to this new hope, despite his doubts about this solution.