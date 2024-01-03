Today, January 2, is a quite special day in the journey that the Earth makes around the Sun: perihelion. At the moment, the planet It is closer to the Sun in its elliptical orbit.

For Earth, the solar perihelion is about 147.1 million kilometers from the Sun, while solar aphelion, which occurs around July 4, is approximately 152.1 million kilometers away.

Although you might think that this proximity directly affects the climate, in reality, it is the inclination of the sun's rays that determines the seasons.

In summer, the Sun's higher position means that the rays arrive perpendicularly, generating heat. In winter, the lower position of the Sun causes the rays to arrive more obliquely, resulting in colder temperatures. Additionally, perihelion can influence the length of day and night, since at this point, they tend to be longer, while the nights are shorter.

Hypatia of Alexandria and its relationship with a phenomenon that has been attributed to Kepler

Hypatia of Alexandria, a great ancient astronomer, is related to the discovery of this phenomenon, although there is no direct evidence that she specifically spoke about it in her writings. In the 4th century AD, she broke all gender norms of the time by participating in astronomical debates and standing out in a world dominated by men.

In his time, Hypatia explored and discussed the retrograde orbits of planets, a phenomenon in which planets appear to recede in their trajectory before continuing forward..

His contribution to the understanding of the movement of the Earth can be considered as part of the investigations into the position and movement of the planets with respect to the Sun. Although this idea was innovative, history attributes it to Johannes Kepler, a German astronomer of the 19th century. XVII, the merit of finally proposing it.