Suara.com – Vice presidential candidate number 1, Muhaimin Iskandar or Cak Imin responded to the Prabowo-Gibran Campaign Team's rejection of MNC Group media as broadcaster of the third presidential candidate debate on January 7 2024.

The General Chair of PKB believes that as media, MNC Group media should act independently.

“Yes, of course, as a broadcasting institution like this, its independence should be properly maintained,” said Cak Imin in North Jakarta, Tuesday (2/1/2024).

Cak Imin said that MNC Group must be able to prove that it is independent media in the upcoming debate. If this is not possible, then the KPU must listen to protests from the Prabowo-Gibran camp.

“We hope that MNC proves that it is independent, if it cannot prove that the KPU must hear its protest,” said Cak Imin.

Rejection of TKN

Previously, Deputy Chairperson of the Gelora Party, Fahri Hamzah, said that TKN Prabowo-Gibran refused to broadcast the presidential candidate debate by MNC Group. This rejection was conveyed because of concerns that the media company was siding with one of the candidate pairs.

MNC Group itself is known to have been founded by Hary Tanoesoedibjo who is the General Chair of Perindo. The party is part of the coalition supporting Ganjar Pranowo-Mahfud.

According to him, the rejection from candidate pair number two was natural because they had to be alert. Moreover, currently many media are affiliated with political interests.

“So, if pair 02 feels that there is something strange in holding the debate, it will be controlled by a media conglomerate. I think not only specifically regarding presidential election campaign activities, but in general there must be vigilance,” said Fahri when contacted by Suara.com, Sunday (12/31/2023).

According to him, conflicts of interest often occur because today's media owners often come from politicians. He said this would result in losses to society.

“If media owners and political party owners join in one political campaign activity, it will certainly harm the sense of justice in the campaign,” he said.

For information, the KPU has appointed MNC Group as the TV broadcasting the 3rd presidential candidate debate on January 7 2024.