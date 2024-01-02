Suara.com – The Prabowo-Gibran National Campaign Team (TKN) expressed its deep condolences for the death of Rizal Ramli. The Secretary of Prabowo-Gibran TKN, Nusron Wahid, expressed his condolences.

“Inalillahi wainalilahi rojiun. First of all, on behalf of TKN, we would like to express our deepest, deepest condolences for the summoning of a great economist who filled a lot of public space in Indonesia, namely our beloved brother, Doctor Rizal Ramli,” said Nusron at the TKN Media Center, South Jakarta. , Tuesday (2/1/2023).

Nusron said that Rizal Ramli was a consistent soap actor, including his critical attitude towards government policies. According to Nusron, Indonesia lost one of its great economists with the departure of Rizal Ramli.

“He is a person who is very consistently critical of policies that he feels are not suitable. We respect and honor him. Therefore, we pray that his good deeds will be accepted by Allah SWT and all his sins will be forgiven by Allah SWT. Amen, Ya Rabbal Alamin, Nusron said.

Previously it was reported that the former Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs, Rizal Ramli, died at Cipto Mangunkusumo Hospital (RSCM), Central Jakarta on Tuesday (2/1/2024) at 19.30 WIB.

Deputy Chair of the Prabowo-Gibran TKN, Habiburokhman at a press conference, Tuesday (2/1/2024). (Suara.com/Novian)

Rizal Ramli's staff, Yosef Sampurna Nggarang, said that Rizal Rami died after undergoing treatment at RSCM for almost a month.

“In the last month at RSCM, he was fighting his illness. God had other plans,” said Yosef Sampurna to Suara.com.

Previously, the sad news of Rizal Ramli's death circulated in the WhatsApp group among journalists. Following is the contents of the message:

“Innalillahi wa inna ilaihi rojiun. Our father/grandfather/in-law, Rizal Ramli, has passed away on January 2 2024 at 19.30 WIB at Cipto Mangunkusumo Hospital,” he wrote as quoted.

“We as a whole family apologize if there were any mistakes he made during his life,” he continued.

The message also explains the grieving family, namely Rizal Ramli's children, Dhitta Puti Sarasvati Ramli, Dipp Satria Ramli, Daisy Orang Ramli

Then Rizal Ramli left two grandchildren, namely Anabel Asmara Ramli and Anakin Lazuardi Ramli.

As well as the sons-in-law left behind by Fandra Febriand, Dina Arumsari, Daniel Kirschen.