Suara.com – Commander of the Prabowo-Gibran National Campaign Team (TKN) for Law and Advocacy (Echo), Hinca Pandjaitan, announced the purpose of reporting the Central Jakarta Bawaslu (Jakpus) to the Election Organizer Honorary Council (DKPP).

One of the main reasons is that the Central Jakarta Bawaslu is considered unprofessional regarding alleged violations by vice presidential candidate Gibran Rakabuming.

“The actions of Bawaslu friends are unprofessional, unprofessional, so the route is to DKPP, for what? To remind friends who function to supervise, to carry out their duties correctly, professionally, in accordance with ethics and applicable statutory provisions,” said Hinca at the TKN Media Center, South Jakarta, Thursday (4/1/2024).

According to Hinca, what the Central Jakarta Bawaslu is doing regarding the case of Gibran distributing milk on Car Free Day (CFD) is not only unprofessional.

“We received a strong message that Central Jakarta Bawaslu's friends are not professional. If they play football, they are not just offside but diving. If they dive, of course they must receive appropriate punishment, provided for in the election route is DKPP,” he said.

Deputy Chairman of TKN Prabowo-Gibran, Habiburokhman at the TKN Media Center, South Jakarta, Thursday (4/1/2024). (Suara.com/Novian)

“That's why we report it to DKPP to ensure that supervisors remain clean and remain professional in carrying out their duties,” continued Hinca.

Recently, Hinca said that the report submitted last Wednesday had been received and immediately processed by DKPP.

“Yesterday, TKN officially reported the Central Jakarta Bawaslu to DKPP and it was received and processed immediately,” he said.

Previously it was known that TKN Prabowo-Gibran had reported the Central Jakarta Bawaslu to DKPP because they were investigating alleged violations when Vice Presidential Candidate number 2 Gibran Rakabuming Raka distributed free milk at CFD last December 3.

This was conveyed by the Deputy Chair of TKN Prabowo-Gibran, Habiburokhman. He said this action was normal because all parties could do it.

Moreover, Gibran and a number of PAN politicians were cooperative when summoned by the Central Jakarta Bawaslu to ask for information regarding the distribution of free milk during CFD activities.

“Yes, that's right (I have reported to the DKPP). On the one hand, we fulfill our obligations as good citizens. Mas Gibran was present. But on the other hand, there were actions that were within the domain of the DKPP. Unprofessionalism,” he said, Thursday (3/1/2024).

He also questioned the Central Jakarta Bawaslu which was still investigating this case even though the RI Bawaslu had decided that there were no election violations.

“Including the Nebis in Ideum principle. This has been conveyed by our colleagues to the DKPP,” he said.

“In law there is something called nebis in Idem regarding the same incident, the same case, which cannot be examined twice,” he said.

Regarding Bawaslu's response to this report, Habiburokhman didn't want to bother. According to him, all parties have their own views.

Vice presidential candidate number two, Gibran Rakabuming Raka while distributing milk in the CFD area of ​​the HI Roundabout. (Between)

“The way we are, we can't force their opinion, and they can't force our opinion,” he concluded.

Due to being unprofessional

The Prabowo-Gibran TKN report against the chairman and members of the Central Jakarta Bawaslu was the result of a typo or typo in writing the year in the summons letter addressed to Gibran Rakabuming Raka.

Deputy Commander of Alpha TKN Prabowo-Gibran, Fritz Edward Siregar, assessed that the saltik was a form of unprofessionalism from the Central Jakarta Bawaslu.

“We will report the members, chairman and members of the Central Jakarta Bawaslu to DKPP. For reasons of unprofessionalism,” said Fritz at the TKN Media Center, South Jakarta, Tuesday (2/1/2023).

“The first unprofessionalism was sending an invitation letter referring to last year, such as saying that it was impossible for us to appear at the Central Jakarta Bawaslu on January 2 2023,” he continued.