Suara.com – Deputy Chair of the Prabowo-Gibran National Campaign Team (TKN) Habiburokhman admitted that his party had indeed advised vice presidential candidate Gibran Rakabuming Raka not to attend the Central Jakarta Bawaslu summons on Tuesday, January 2 2024, even though the summons was acknowledged as having been received.

Habiburokhman explained the reasons why his party suggested that Gibran did not need to attend.

The main reason is because of a typo or typo from the Central Jakarta Bawaslu in the summons letter dated December 29 2023 which was sent to the TKN secretariat office in Slipi, West Jakarta. TKN received the letter the next day at 16.26 WIB.

The writing error lies in the date of the summons. The Central Jakarta Bawaslu should have written Gibran's summons for January 2 2024, but it was written January 2 2023.

“This is the letter, so the first summons to attend is January 2 2023, this is a letter that doesn't make sense. It's like he's playing with a time machine because he was summoned last year,” said Habiburokhman at the TKN Media Center, South Jakarta, Tuesday ( 2/1/2023).

Based on the guidance of the Central Jakarta Bawaslu in his summons letter, TKN then advised Gibran not to appear at the relevant summons.

“That's why we suggest Mas Gibran not attend because his summons is formally flawed. At the same time, it doesn't make sense to attend on January 2 2023,” said Habiburokhman.

Attend Wednesday Call

The Prabowo-Gibran National Campaign Team (TKN) confirmed that vice presidential candidate Gibran Rakabuming Raka would fulfill the summons of the Central Jakarta Election Supervisory Agency (Bawaslu) on Wednesday (3/1).

The confirmation of Gibran's presence was conveyed by the Deputy Chairman of TKN Prabowo-Gibran, Habiburokhman.

Habiburokhman said that his party had received a recall letter from Bawaslu which was received at the secretariat in Slipi, West Jakarta this Tuesday afternoon.

“There is also a letter, second, on Tuesday, January 2 2024, received in Slipi, the same place at the Slipi secretariat on January 2 2024 at 17.35, yes, for a call on January 3 2024 at 13.00. Actually, it didn't take 1 x 24 hours to fulfill elements of suitability for the call,” said Habiburokhman at the TKN Prabowo-Gibran Media Center, South Jakarta, Tuesday (2/1/2024).

However, after coordinating with Gibran, TKN confirmed Gibran's presence on Wednesday afternoon.

“But we are coordinating with Mas Gibran, so until now he has insisted on coming tomorrow,” said Habiburokhman.

Prabowo-Gibran TKN Secretary, Nusron Wahid emphasized the same thing. He said that Gibran would be present at Bawaslu according to the time stated on the invitation. Gibran will be accompanied by representatives from TKN, one of whom is Habiburokhman.

Previously, the Central Jakarta Bawaslu confirmed that it would again summon vice presidential candidate number 2, Gibran Rakabuming Raka regarding alleged violations of distributing free milk during car free days or CFDs in Jakarta.

Coordinator of the Violation Handling and Information Data Division of the Central Jakarta Bawaslu, Dimas Trianto Putro, emphasized that his party would send a summons letter to Gibran.

“Yes, today we will send the letter,” said Dimas at the Bawaslu Office, Central Jakarta, Tuesday (2/1/2024).

The plan is that Gibran will be summoned for questioning on Wednesday (3/1).

Bawaslu has also sent a summons to Gibran's house in Solo, Central Java.

“We also sent it to the house in Solo, Mr Gibran's residence, but via expedition,” he said.

“There are new facts and findings so we need to invite Mr. Gibran for clarification,” said Dimas.

Gibran Did Not Respond to Bawaslu's Summons

It is known that Central Jakarta Bawaslu summoned Gibran to examine the campaign case at CFD today. However, Gibran was absent from the call.

Prabowo Subianto and Gibran's National Campaign Team (TKN) said they did not receive the summons letter.

“We are waiting for confirmation from the Central Jakarta Bawaslu regarding this summons. We ask that media friends reconfirm regarding Mas Gibran's summons today. Until today we have not received the official letter,” said Deputy Secretary of TKN, Aminuddin Ma'ruf to journalists, Tuesday ( 2/1).

Aminuddin confirmed that Gibran, as a presidential election participant, was certainly very committed to following the rules that had been set.

“Please let Bawaslu know if there is a call for election participants not to speak first so as to cause misinformation,” said Aminuddin.

Meanwhile, regarding Central Jakarta Bawaslu's summons to Gibran today, Aminuddin confirmed that neither Gibran nor his representatives would attend. He emphasized that his party was waiting for an official letter from Bawaslu.

“Today Mas Gibran is carrying out his usual activities as mayor and no representatives will be present until the information regarding the summons is clear and we receive the official letter,” said Aminuddin.

Bawaslu Central Jakarta has summoned Gibran to ask for clarification regarding activities in the CFD area on Thursday (28/12/2023). However, the summons was canceled because the Central Jakarta Bawaslu considered that it had received sufficient information to decide on the case.

New Data and Facts

However, in a plenary meeting held from 16.00 WIB to 22.00 WIB, Friday (29/12/2024), the Central Jakarta Bawaslu found new data and facts so that they considered that a more in-depth study was needed to decide on the case, including reconsidering the summons for President Joko Widodo's eldest son.

Even so, the Central Jakarta Bawaslu did not explain further the new data and facts in question. This will be conveyed once the decision is made public.

Dimas said that the issue being studied by his party was not related to alleged election crimes, but rather to other alleged violations such as the use of HBKB for political activities.

Article 7 paragraph (2) of DKI Jakarta Provincial Governor Regulation Number 12 of 2016 concerning Motor Vehicle Free Day (HBKB) states that HBKB or CFD may not be used for the interests of political parties and SARA as well as orations calling for inflammatory activities.

Alleged election crimes related to this case have been investigated by Bawaslu RI together with the Prosecutor's Office and Police who are members of the Integrated Law Enforcement Center (Sentra Gakkumdu).

Sentra Gakkumdu stated that the activities of vice presidential candidate number two did not meet the elements of election crime so that this was not an election crime violation.