Suara.com – The Prabowo-Gibran National Campaign Team (TKN) confirmed that vice presidential candidate (cawapres) Gibran Rakabuming Raka would fulfill the summons of the Central Jakarta Election Supervisory Agency (Bawaslu) on Wednesday (3/1).

The Deputy Chair of TKN Prabowo-Gibran, Habiburokhman, confirmed Gibran's presence. He said that his party had received a recall letter from Bawaslu which was received at the secretariat in Slipi, West Jakarta this Tuesday afternoon.

“There is also a letter, second, on Tuesday, January 2 2024, received in Slipi, the same place at the Slipi secretariat on January 2 2024 at 17.35, yes, for a call on January 3 2024 at 13.00. Actually, it didn't take 1 x 24 hours to fulfill elements of suitability for the call,” said Habiburokhman at the TKN Prabowo-Gibran Media Center, South Jakarta, Tuesday (2/1/2024).

However, after coordinating with Gibran, TKN confirmed Gibran's presence on Wednesday afternoon.

“But we are coordinating with Mas Gibran, so until now he has insisted on coming tomorrow,” said Habiburokhman.

Meanwhile, the Prabowo-Gibran TKN Secretary, Nusron Wahid emphasized the same thing. He said that Gibran would be present at Bawaslu at the time stated on the invitation. Gibran will be accompanied by representatives from TKN, one of whom is Habiburokhman.

Previously, the Central Jakarta Bawaslu confirmed that it would again summon vice presidential candidate number 2, Gibran Rakabuming Raka regarding alleged violations of distributing free milk during car free days or CFDs in Jakarta.

Coordinator of the Violation Handling and Information Data Division of the Central Jakarta Bawaslu, Dimas Trianto Putro, emphasized that his party would send a summons letter to Gibran.

“Yes, today we will send the letter,” said Dimas at the Bawaslu Office, Central Jakarta, Tuesday (2/1/2024).

The plan is that Gibran will be summoned for questioning on Wednesday (3/1/2024).

Bawaslu has also sent a summons to Gibran's house in Solo, Central Java.

“We also sent it to the house in Solo, Mr Gibran's residence, but via expedition,” he said.

“There are new facts and findings so we need to invite Mr. Gibran for clarification,” said Dimas.

Gibran Did Not Respond to Bawaslu's Summons

It is known that Central Jakarta Bawaslu summoned Gibran to examine the campaign case at CFD today. However, Gibran was absent from the call.

Prabowo Subianto and Gibran's National Campaign Team (TKN) said they did not receive the summons letter.

“We are waiting for confirmation from the Central Jakarta Bawaslu regarding this summons. We ask that media friends reconfirm regarding Mas Gibran's summons today. Until today we have not received the official letter,” said Deputy Secretary of TKN, Aminuddin Ma'ruf to journalists, Tuesday ( 2/1).

Aminuddin confirmed that Gibran, as a presidential election participant, was certainly very committed to following the rules that had been set.

“Please let Bawaslu know if there is a call for election participants not to speak first so as to cause misinformation,” said Aminuddin.

Meanwhile, regarding Central Jakarta Bawaslu's summons to Gibran today, Aminuddin confirmed that neither Gibran nor his representatives would attend. He emphasized that his party was waiting for an official letter from Bawaslu.

“Today Mas Gibran is carrying out his usual activities as mayor and no representatives will be present until the information regarding the summons is clear and we receive the official letter,” said Aminuddin.

Bawaslu Central Jakarta has summoned Gibran to ask for clarification regarding activities in the CFD area on Thursday (28/12/2023). However, the summons was canceled because the Central Jakarta Bawaslu considered that it had received sufficient information to decide on the case.

However, in a plenary meeting held from 16.00 WIB to 22.00 WIB, Friday (29/12/2024), the Central Jakarta Bawaslu found new data and facts so that they considered that a more in-depth study was needed to decide on the case, including reconsidering the summons for President Joko Widodo's eldest son.

Even so, the Central Jakarta Bawaslu did not explain further the new data and facts in question. This will be conveyed once the decision is made public.