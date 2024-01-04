Suara.com – Deputy Commander of the Prabowo 08 Volunteer Home Golf TKN, Tjut Andjani Yuza, claims that there are three benefits if the Presidential Election (Pilpres) is held in one round.

These benefits will also have a direct impact on the community, not on election participants or organizers.

“Why do I say three good things? Because it will provide direct benefits to society, not to us, the candidates or organizers,” he said at the Prabowo 08 Volunteer Big House, Slipi, West Jakarta, Thursday (4/1/2024).

The benefit that will be felt directly by the community is that the state can save costs of IDR 27 trillion.

Compared to carrying out the second round of presidential elections, these funds would be better allocated to subsidizing health and education.

“If we save the budget, we can allocate it to health and education subsidies. Not all of the budget is for this presidential election,” he explained.

Then, if the presidential election is held in one round, it will not create polarization like the 2019 election.

“Secondly, we prevent polarization, which continues like 2019. We know how polarization is, and polarization is very dangerous,” explained Andjani

Then, the presidential election in one round also provides certainty about the direction and policies of the country more quickly.

“For example, in economic terms, investors who want to enter Indonesia think twice because they don't know the policies,” he said.

It is known that the results of various survey institutions show that Prabowo-Gibran's winning percentage for the upcoming 2024 elections is 46-47 percent.

TKN claims that currently they only need 5 percent more votes to win in one round.

“Don't forget, Gen Z, how can we wake up early on February 14, on Valentine's Day we not only give our love to our partner, but this is proof of our love for our country,” he said.