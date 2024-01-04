Suara.com – Deputy Chairman of the Prabowo-Gibran National Campaign Team (TKN) Expert Council, Budiman Sudjatmiko, said that a one-round Presidential Election (Pilpres) was a necessity amidst the uncertainty of world geopolitical conditions.

He made this statement during the Blue Ceria-02 Chat Together (Ngobar) agenda 'Spirit of Struggle for One Round Presidential Election' at the Prabowo-Gibran Volunteers' Big House, Slipi, West Jakarta, Thursday (4/1/2024).

Budiman believes that currently several large countries are also holding elections, so that one round of presidential elections has the potential to influence world geopolitics.

Budiman also believes that Prabowo's victory in one round will provide certainty for Indonesia's future in the international world and can anticipate various potential security disturbances.

“We also have to know that in the world there are dozens of countries that want to hold elections, there are the Taiwanese elections, the Russian elections, the American, British and Indian elections, therefore we must not fumble with uncertainty. So, Mr Prabowo has that experience,” said Budiman, Thursday.

In line with Budiman, the Executive Director of Indo Barometer, Muhammad Qodari, said that one round of presidential elections could save the state budget of up to IDR 27 trillion.

With one round, this huge budget can be used for the benefit of society.

Previously, a number of parties said that one round of presidential elections would save the budget IDR 17 trillion.

“The data I got shows that the budget that can be saved is IDR 27 trillion (consisting of) IDR 17 trillion for administration, and IDR 10 trillion for security costs. This can be for education subsidies, health, fertilizer subsidies and others,” said Qodari.

Qodari assessed that a one-round presidential election would have a positive impact on Indonesia. Moreover, various survey results show that Prabowo-Gibran's electability is far superior to the other two presidential candidate pairs.

“To go to one round, all you have to do is shift 5 percent. If you shift it, you will be discovered, my fellow supporters of Pak Jokowi. Second, we are wary that if there is a provocation, don't respond to it,” he said.