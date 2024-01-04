Suara.com – Spokesperson for the Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka National Campaign Team (TKN spokesperson), Hasan Nasbi, admitted that he would prepare everything to face the second presidential candidate debate.

In fact, he believes Prabowo will perform better in this debate.

“Certainly Pak Prabowo is better, how do we do it, we can't open it. I'm sure Pak Prabowo will perform much better,” said Hasan, at the Prabowo Volunteer Big House 08, Slipi, West Jakarta, Thursday (4/1/2024) .

Including the question of Prabowo's speaking style, which in the previous debate was thought to be emotionally provoked by questions from the No. 1 presidential candidate, Anies Baswedan.

“He has a strategy, is much more prepared, has more composure later in the debate, and this is the same field, in my opinion,” explained Hasan.

So far, said Hasan, Prabowo has not prepared too much for tomorrow's debate. This is because the theme of tomorrow's debate is Bisang which is controlled by Prabowo.

Previously it was reported that the debate which will take place on Sunday (7/1/2024), will have the theme of Defense, Security, International Relations and Geopolitics.

“This whole field is a field that he is very good at. So in substance it is not too difficult, but we are coaching techniques, presentations of all kinds,” said Hasan.

Hasan claimed that Prabowo's communication style in the first debate was not excessive.

The public thought that Prabowo at that time looked angry when responding to questions. However, according to Hasan, this was only a response to Anies' question which was considered unethical.

“No, we consider Pak Prabowo's response to be normal, yes, a reasonable response to something that is also considered if we think there are questions that are unethical for Pak Prabowo,” he said.

“There are people who ask Pak Prabowo about ethics, right? Pak Prabowo is thinking, is it right to ask me about ethics,” he said.

Hasan claimed that at that time Prabowo actually suppressed his emotions and did not want to respond to Anies' attack.

“In fact, Pak Prabowo brakes extraordinarily. So for us, Pak Prabowo doesn't have any fuss at all, there's no exaggeration, in fact Pak Prabowo brakes really extraordinarily,” he concluded.