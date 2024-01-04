SuaraJakarta.id – To protect election integrity and fight misinformation, the leading short video distribution platform, TikTok is continuing its proactive initiatives under the #Take Care of Each Other movement.

This movement was launched through a creative video guide to educate users and the general public about how to #Safeguard Each Other from the dangers of misinformation on digital platforms.

This video, along with a series of other initiatives, also aims to remind the wider community to continue to #Take Care of Each Other when expressing themselves, sharing points of view, and sharing content on digital platforms and social media, especially ahead of the democratic party in 2024.

In this #Take Care of Each Other video, TikTok collaborates with public figures and content creators from various professional backgrounds and generations, namely Angga Yunanda, Merry Riana, Sania Leonardo, and Dims The Meat Guy.

These four figures provide creative education about how users can #Take Care of Each Other on digital platforms through a series of tips against misinformation that are easy to understand and apply by the wider community.

Actor Angga Yunanda said, as digital citizens we must all continue to #Safeguard Each Other from the dangers of misinformation on digital platforms. There are many ways you can do this, one of which is by proactively reporting content that has the potential to contain misinformation, especially if the content is misleading.

“We also need to remind each other to continue sharing positive content so that we all remain safe and comfortable in our activities on digital platforms,” ​​said Angga.

Entrepreneur, Investor and content creator, Merry Riana, who stars in this video, also reminded the importance of users being wise when interacting on digital platforms.

“Technological advances have helped all groups, including the younger generation, to be more courageous in voicing their opinions. However, this convenience needs to be accompanied by a great sense of responsibility. “We must all continue to carry out our role to #Take Care of Each Other, for example by adopting the habit of fact checking before sharing video footage without knowing the entire context and truth,” said Merry.

Short video content is also not free from the potential for misinformation and content creators also need to play their role in sharing credible and trustworthy information, whatever type of content category they use.

“Often, we only see video clips or quotes that are deliberately uploaded to lead to a certain context, which may be far from the actual incident, or can be a narrative from only one party. “Before sharing content or information that you see on a digital platform, first find out the truth so that we can #Safeguard each other from the impact of misinformation,” said Dimas Ramadhan (Dims The Meat Guy), TikTok creator.

TikTok creator, Sania Leonardo, added that apart from being wise in content, being wise in commenting is also one of the most important forms of #Taking Care of Each Other.

“We need to remember that the comments we leave on other people's posts, if they cannot be proven to be true, can have a huge impact, not only on that person's mental condition, but also other aspects of life such as their career. “Come on, start being wise on digital platforms and continue to #Safeguard each other from the dangers of misinformation,” explained Sania.

TikTok believes that providing accurate information and resources is critical to fighting misinformation. Therefore, TikTok is working with security partners and experts in their fields to #Maintain credible and trusted information in the application.

TikTok continues to ensure that content that violates our Community Guidelines, particularly content that contains misinformation, is removed proactively and with the help of TikTok's security partners.

TikTok keeps its community safe and secure by providing a series of features, tools, and policies to give users more control over their experience within the app.

The recommendation system on the For You page considers user preferences in providing content recommendations, namely based on user interactions, video information, and device and account settings.

TikTok ensures that users can remain safe and comfortable by giving them full control over the content they enjoy through security features such as filtering content via hashtags and keywords, reporting buttons, and refreshing the For You page according to user preferences.

TikTok as an inclusive platform encourages users to be their true selves, share inspiration and also invites the public to take part in the hashtag challenge by searching #Take Care of Each Other on TikTok.

Users can share their version of #Take Care of Each Other, share information and education about misinformation and how to be more critical and wise in the digital environment by using the hashtag #Take Care of Each Other on TikTok. For further information click here.