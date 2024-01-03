That Repeats (cordonpress) with Thunderbolts

Actress Ayo Edebiri has joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the movie Thunderbolts (2025) and now we know details about her character.

Ayo Edebiri surprised with her performance as Sydney Adamu in the magnificent series The Bear and since the beginning of 2023 we know that she had joined the cast of Thunderbolts. But until now we didn't have much more relevant information.

CWGST reveals that Ayo Edebiri will play a young woman named Erin. This character is directly linked to Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus, since she will be her assistant.

Now, who exactly is this Erin? The comics offer no clear clues about a character with that name, suggesting that this new role could be a fresh and unique addition to the Thunderbolts movie, expanding the rich Marvel universe on the big screen. Although, we must not rule out that it will gain relevance and become more important in the coming years.

What will the story be about?

President Thaddeus 'Thunderbolt' Ross (Harrison Ford) and Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) have created a team called the Thunderbolts for the most dangerous covert missions. This group consists of Yelena Belova / New Black Widow (Florence Pugh), Alexei Shostakov / Red Guardian (David Harbour), Antonia Dreykov / Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), Bucky Barnes / Former Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) and Ava Starr / Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen). But everything will be complicated with the arrival of Sentry (Steven Yeun), one of Marvel's most powerful characters.

Marvel Studios

The film promises action and above all a fun mix of all these secondary characters of the MCU. So it will be int

It's interesting to check the chemistry that will exist between the actors. We'll find out when Thunderbolts premieres on July 25, 2025. While we wait, we can see the previous installments they have participated in on Disney Plus with this link.

David Larrad

He studied Audiovisual Production of Shows and Television at the Foundation for Audiovisual Education. She completed a Master of Graphic and 3D Design.