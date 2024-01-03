Los wise men will leave an economic benefit 3 thousand 643 million pesos in formal shops Mexico Cityan increase of 16.2 percent compared to 2023, as estimated by the National Chamber of Commerce, Services and Tourism of Mexico City (Canaco CDMX).

The president of the institution, José de Jesús Rodríguez Cárdenaspointed out that The average expense per child for Three Kings Day will be approximately 2,046 pesos. with an average range that goes from $500 to more than 5 thousand pesos. The items that will have the greatest demand are electronic items, such as cell phones or video game consoles, in addition to bicycles, remote-controlled toys, among others.

In addition, Rodríguez explained that the factors that people consider important when buying their gifts for this coming January 6 are: price, brand, quality, offers or promotions, actions on social networks and influencers, among others.

Finally, the president of the Canaco of CDMX, highlighted that the country's toy sector has been favored, despite the instability and uncertainty of inflation, because according to the market research company Circana, of the 13 countries in which it has operations, only three had growth in 2023: Mexico, Netherlands and Italy.

THAT

Themes

Three Kings Day Mexico City

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions