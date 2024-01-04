A group of volunteers from Nature Working Group EnHOe (Enschede, Hengelo and Oldenzaal) has started harvesting birch trees, which grow in large numbers in the forest between Enschede and Hengelo. A few years ago, deciduous trees were planted in the pine forest. “But due to two hot and dry summers, those trees did not survive. Only the birch trees are still doing well, but now everything is growing closed,” says Jan van der Heyden of EnHOe. “Normally these trees go through the shredder or in the incinerator, but we harvest them and give them a second life.”