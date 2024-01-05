loading…

Thousands of people attended the funeral in Beirut of Saleh al-Arouri, the top Hamas leader killed by Israel. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Thousands of people attended the funeral in Beirut of Saleh al-Arouri, the top Hamas leader killed in a suspected Israeli attack on the Lebanese capital.

They carried banners with his photo and waved Palestinian and Hamas flags in the streets amid the sound of music, chanting prayers and launching heavy gunfire, while Hamas officials vowed to retaliate.

Arouri's killing was a blow to Hamas – he was Hamas' deputy leader and a key figure in the Izzedine al-Qassam Brigades, the group's armed wing – and renewed fears of a wider war in the region. The attack also hit its Lebanese ally, Hezbollah, a powerful Iran-backed movement, when it attacked Dahiyeh, a suburb where the group is based.

In Lebanon, once again, the focus is on what Hassan Nasrallah, the influential leader of Hezbollah, will do.

Less than 24 hours after the attack, he addressed his followers, in a speech scheduled to commemorate Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a US drone strike four years ago. He couldn't ignore what had just happened in his own backyard.

According to the BBC, as usual, Nasrallah spoke from an undisclosed location, and described Arouri's killing as “flagrant Israeli aggression” that will not go unpunished. “If the enemy considers waging war against Lebanon, our battle will know no boundaries or rules,” he said.

Crucially, however, there was no overt threat to attack Israel, neither confirming nor denying involvement in the killing, nor any indication of how Hezbollah would act.

One of Hezbollah's goals is to destroy Israel, which views the group as a more formidable enemy than Hamas. Hezbollah has an extensive arsenal including precision-guided missiles that can strike deep into Israeli territory, as well as tens of thousands of well-trained and battle-hardened fighters.

Since the start of the Israel-Hamas war in October, Hezbollah has attacked positions in northern Israel almost daily, portraying such actions as its support for the Palestinian group. The Israeli military has responded, but so far, most of the violence has occurred only in areas along the Lebanese-Israeli border.

Hezbollah has calculated its actions to prevent a full-scale war with Israel, and there is no indication this strategy will change. Many people here still remember the devastation caused by the months-long conflict between Israel and Hezbollah in 2006, and as Lebanon suffered a massive economic crisis, there was virtually no public support for any military confrontation.