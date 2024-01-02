The director and creative director of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth have been talking about the changes and news of this second part in narrative matters, indicating that we are going to have a scene that will not leave anyone indifferent.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is getting closer and closer. The exclusive PS5 game launches on February 29 and has already managed to generate great expectations due to its staging and the mystery that orbits around certain aspects.

One of the most notable is that Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is finally going to resolve several questions and moments that were left out in Final Fantasy VII Remake. We can also see how it adapts Square Enix certain iconic moments from the original game.

Of course, there has already been much talk about THAT scene that everyone thinks about when you remember Final Fantasy VII. Without going into too many details, those responsible for this sequel wanted to reference certain important moments of the game.

In an interview with Game Informer, director Naoki Hamaguchi and creative director Tetsuya Nomura have made it clear the narrative treatment they have followed for certain scenes of the game and they have assured that many emotions may await us.

Life and death within Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

“For Rebirth, we are following Cloud and the group's journey and will seek the fate of our Aerith; that is the landing point for Rebirth. Along the way, players will see the characters interact and deepen their bonds with each other. That is a central point,” Hamuguchi pointed out.

“Starting with the original Final Fantasy 7, when we started working on it, it was already decided from the beginning that life would be the central theme. He knew we had to represent life and death in this title. Before Final Fantasy 7, there were other titles in which characters experienced tragedies, but many returned or were revived in some way.”

“But I think loss is something that happens unexpectedly, and it's not something so dramatic or prolonged, but rather something in which a person you just talked to suddenly leaves and never comes back,” the director indicated.

“I think that the way we have represented it generates a new emotion and a new feeling for both the players who have played the original Final Fantasy 7 as well as newcomers. “I was able to do what I really wanted to show in this title.”

Now we just have to wait until February 29 to see how things have changed. As for other news, the creative director of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth warned that whoever dies in the game will not return… And speaking of a certain character, the new Final Fantasy VII Rebirth trailer could have solved a mystery related to Aerith that It hasn't been clarified for 3 years.