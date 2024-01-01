Every year, millions of people make a list of their New Year's resolutions. From joining the gym, eating better or losing weight to changing jobs, learning a language or quitting smoking. The important thing is to generate a positive change in our lives. And for this you need a self-promise. A self-examination to create a structure that keeps us motivated and on track in meeting those objectives.

A deadline that leaves plenty of room: twelve months. Are New Year's resolutions a waste of time? Science has wanted to investigate it.

A new beginning. New Year's resolutions have existed for thousands of years in different forms and universally. Almost all cultures have dates that represent “a new beginning”: an opportunity for introspection and behavior change. In Judaism, the 10 days from Rosh Hashanah to Yom Kippur are dedicated to self-examination and repentance for the sins of the past year. These are purified by throwing a piece of bread into a river on Yom Kippur.

Other cultural “new beginnings” are associated with abstinence from vices. In Islam, two dates are key: the Islamic New Year Muharram and the month of Ramadan. During these dates, Muslims fast, abstaining from sex and other sins. In Western cultures, quitting smoking and drinking are also the main pillars of reflections on change, although according to several investigations we have changed the themes since the Second World War.

Do they work or not? Yes, having a specific goal in mind and a plan to achieve it can increase your chances of success. A 2002 study published in the Journal of Clinical Psychology suggests that those who made New Year's resolutions were 44% more likely to achieve that goal after six months than those who did not make New Year's resolutions even though they were interested in changing a problem in the world. future.

Other research shows that 46% of people keep their resolutions for at least six months and 8% keep them year-round. Although that 8% may seem small, people who choose to make a New Year's resolution are 10 times more likely to keep it according to the study.

Because? For some scientists and psychologists, the “fresh start effect,” as it is called in this 2014 study in the journal Management Science, is associated with an increase in aspirational behavior. These temporal reference points allow people to divide their perception of time into “before” and “after”, and forget about previous failures as the responsibility of a past self. According to the authors, these temporary hiatuses also encourage “big picture thinking,” which causes people to invest more in long-term goals rather than instant gratifications.

But it's difficult. While entire countries fast during Ramadan, very few people achieve their New Year's resolutions. A 2017 analysis indicates that only 9.2% of people considered they had achieved their goal. In the first month alone, a third of the resolutions had already failed. One of the obstacles is the deadline. Although logic tells us that the goal of being healthier should trump the desire to eat ultra-processed foods or get high, we don't always make rational decisions. Instead, we tend to devalue long-term rewards, a phenomenon known as deferred discounting. The longer it takes until you receive the reward, the less you will value it.

It is, in essence, something similar to the question of whether you would prefer to have 100 euros now or 300 in a year. The 300 are perceived as less valuable due to the delay. Robert West, professor of behavioral sciences at University College London, explains that the key is that desires only exist “in the moment”: “When the time comes, we forget what we had planned or some other desire turns out to be stronger.” “.

Old habits vs new. The solution to meeting these purposes could also lie in the type of goals we set for ourselves. A 2020 study published in the journal PLoS One concluded that people with goals of starting to do something were much more successful than those with goals of stopping doing something, with a success rate of 58.9% compared to 47%. 1%. This indicates that those who take on new challenges (joining the gym) are more likely to succeed than those who try to walk away from something (quitting smoking).

Share it and social support. Finally, it is interesting to comment on other research that emphasizes that a group dynamic can help keep people motivated for an activity. In Ramadan, for example, more than 1.5 billion people abstain from all food during the day for an entire month. Part of that mental strength lies in cultural commitment. A good idea to achieve goals is to join forces with someone, share goals. Or simply make your circle complicit in the goals you are achieving.

Image: Pixabay

