Now is one of the best times to change your computer, and the discounts are multiplying on all types of models and variants, whether it is a desktop PC, a Mini PC or a laptop. In the latter case there are also some options that are practically round.

We talk about ASUS VivoBook 16X in its variant with Ryzen 5 and 16GB of RAMand it doesn't stop there but it adds two more details that are very top: 16-inch screen and Windows 11, so it is ready to provide perfect service from the first minute, and its price has now plummeted at 549 euros.

For this price, until recently, it was not possible to choose such a powerful PC that also comes with the operating system pre-installed, and lately it is increasingly common for laptops to come without an OS, a way to lower prices, although it still says more pressure on users.

This laptop comes with a Ryzen 5 processor, 16GB of RAM and Windows 11 as a pre-installed operating system. Its screen is 16″.

Normally it costs 250 euros morewhich would be a price much more in line with its technical characteristics and which makes it clear that we are talking about a computer that is a real bargain.

Furthermore, as almost always with this type of orders from Amazon, shipping is completely free to any part of Spain whether or not you have an Amazon Prime account, although if you have one, delivery is greatly accelerated, in just 24 hours in many cases, depending on the area in which you live.

Normally in cities delivery is this fast, while in towns and rural areas it may take a little longer, especially during busy times for online commerce like these.

A laptop for working that doesn't lack anything

What Windows 11 needs to work well is clear and evident, as in the previous version of the operating system: a good processor and SSD storage, above all, and there the ASUS VivoBook 16X more than delivers.

He AMD Ryzen 5 5600H It is a high-performance variant that can run absolutely any Windows application, but it also comes with 16GB of RAM, so it doesn't lack power.

ComputerHoy.com and Telegram

If you like to stay up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

Follow us on Telegram

The blue metallic design is also very attractive, although it is a matter of taste, but the 16″ screen is ideal for working or studying if the lower measurements seem too “tight” and you prefer your laptop to weigh a little more to have more display space.

There is no doubt that this is one of the best laptops of the moment in terms of quality and price, although surely with such an attractive offer it will not last very long.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost to you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can consult our affiliate policy here