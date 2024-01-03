Actor Henry Cavill has played memorable characters like Superman and Geralt of Rivia, but now he will start a new great film franchise.

Get ready for an explosive trilogy! Director Matthew Vaughn has unleashed new revelations about the expansion of Argylle, the upcoming spy adventure that promises to be much more than just a movie. With Henry Cavill as the protagonist, this story promises to be an entire cinematographic saga.

In an exclusive with GR, Matthew Vaughn has let slip detailed plans for not one, but two additional Argylle movies! The first installment will focus on Henry Cavil's eponymous agent, revealing the mysteries of his origins as a spy, while the second will explore the world of a young Argylle, played by the actor himself. What secrets does the third sequel keep? Vaughn maintains a veil of mystery about this fascinating surprise.

“The first book is about: How did Argylle become a spy? That will be the next movie. And then Argylle 2 is… I don't want to give it all away, but there's young Argylle, and that becomes Henry, because Henry, too, I love the idea of ​​making a proper Argylle movie.”

This new spy saga will also feature a book written by real-life Bryce Dallas Howard, providing an even more exciting twist to the plot. Which means that the story will go beyond the cinematic medium.

The Argylle movie is scheduled to be released on February 9 and here is the exciting trailer for you to enjoy once again.

Sticking to the essence of the iconic James Bond franchise, Vaughn's vision for Argylle carries with it a mix of elements. Also, remember that Henry Cavill is famous for his interpretation of Superman, but there are also rumors that he could be the next 007.

Filmed in stunning locations around the UK, US and Greece, Argylle promises a powerful cinematic experience, backed by a stellar cast including Bryan Cranston, Sam Rockwell, Catherine O'Hara, Ariana DeBose, Sofia Boutella, Dua Lipa , John Cena and Samuel L. Jackson.

Henry Cavill y Dua Lipa en Argyle

With a budget of $200 million and an agreement with Apple TV+, Argylle is already generating expectations among fans, ready to enjoy an amalgam of action, humor and unexpected twists on the big screen.

