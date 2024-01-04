The Eternals movie arrived in 2021, but before that there were plans for a series and now we know more interesting details about what they wanted to prepare.

In 2015 the news broke that writer and producer John Ridley (12 Years a Slave, Ben-Hur and Three Kings) was going to direct a Marvel Studios series. At that time he did not reveal the plans he had, but now we know that he was going to deal with The Eternals.

In a recent interview, John Ridley said: “My version, or the good version, was fucking strange. There was my version, a good version, which is good for me, that doesn't mean anything. There was the version that Marvel ended up making, and I don't think that version was particularly good, to be honest.”

John Ridley revealed details of the pilot episode he had prepared.

“My version started with the first thing you see is a young man, probably about 17 or 18 years old. And he's sitting there. He sits there for a moment. And then he raises his hands. He has a drill. And he turns on the drill. And he puts the drill in his ear. And he starts to push it in. And then he continues from there. That's how he starts. And then I think you see another child. He sleeps in the bathtub, covers himself with aluminum foil. “It’s just a really strange story about these people who are, I mean, it’s just strange.”

Marvel Studios

“Los Eternos was a really difficult property to develop, the best thing that could have happened to everyone was that it didn't happen to me, because I don't know if it would have been entertaining for everyone. I mean what entertains me is often not populist, which is great for a lot of the work I do, but this needed to be a little more popular, and it really was.” He told CBC.

Will these characters return to the MCU?

For now, there are many rumors that they will make The Eternals 2, especially because they have left the history of these characters very open. Since Sersi (Gemma Chan), Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani) and Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry) are captured by the Celestials. That's why Thena (Angelina Jolie), Makkari (Lauren Ridloff) and Druig (Barry Keoghan) decide to go save them. While Ikaris (Richard Madden), Ajak (Salma Hayek) and Gilgamesh (Ma Dong-seok) died and Sprite (Lia McHugh) decided to live a mortal life.

Marvel Studios

So, the movie The Eternals 2 is not confirmed, but still, it would also be interesting if they returned in an event as big as Avengers: Secret Wars (2027). While we wait to find out what their plans are, you can review the first installment on Disney Plus with this link.

David Larrad

He studied Audiovisual Production of Shows and Television at the Foundation for Audiovisual Education. She completed a Master of Graphic and 3D Design.