Are you still on vacation and looking for a title to take advantage of your free time? In that case, you're in luck. Although the holidays are over, there are still some very attractive offers that will catch your attention. In this way, you can get 3 critically acclaimed games at a good price in Xbox y PlayStation.

Although there were exceptions, a couple of years ago it was very common for superhero video games were linked to the release of a movie. For that reason, Rocksteady surprised everyone and everyone in 2009 with the release of Batman: Arkham Asylum.

This title received praise from gamers and bat fans. DC Comics. Its success and good reception allowed it to have 2 sequels. If you've never given these action-adventure experiences a chance, now is the time.

Video: Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League: dead before birth?

Rocksteady's Batman: Arkham saga is discounted on Xbox and PlayStation

We say this because the Batman: Arkham Collection, a special package that includes the 3 video games of the superhero Gotham Cityis on sale on Xbox and PlayStation and you can get it at a very low price for a limited time.

Specifically, this critically acclaimed trilogy has 80% discount on Xbox and you can get it for only $8.99 USDthat is to say, $232.14 MXN. The offer will end in 11 days, so it is best that you decide soon. If you buy the package now, you will save $1315.48 MXN.

Batman: Arkham Collection is on sale on Xbox and you can get it very cheap

Unfortunately, the Batman: Arkham Collection is not on sale in the PlayStation PS Store or Steam. That said, you can buy the games separately for a good price on Sony consoles.

For example, Batman: Return to Arkham, which includes Arkham Asylum and Arkham City, costs $4.99 USD on PlayStation, while Arkham Knight currently costs $3.99 USD. So you would pay around $9 USD for all 3 games.

The collection does not have a discount in the PS Store, but the games are very cheap

Unfortunately, the bundle and separate games are not discounted on Steam. So you will have to pay $999 MXN to get the collection or $399 MXN for each title.

Batman: Arkham does not have a discount on Steam

What is Batman: Arkham?

As we told you, this game saga began in 2009 with the launch of Batman: Arkham Asylum, a title that presented an unpublished story of the Gotham bat. He received praise for his beat 'em up combat systemthe design of the settings and the references to comics.

The sequel, Batman: Arkham City, improved all aspects and immediately became one of the best superhero video games in history. The third and final installment, Batman: Arkham Knight, debuted in 2015 and met players' expectations, but the implementation of the batmobile It upset a section of the community.

It's worth noting that the Batman: Arkham Collection does not include Batman: Arkham Origin, the prequel developed by Warner Bros. Montreal. Although it is a good quality title, fans argue that it does not live up to the main installments of the franchise.

But tell us, do you plan to take advantage of this offer? Let us read you in the comments.

Click here to read more news related to Batman: Arkham.

Related video: The most surprising video games of 2023

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News