We begin the month of January and, with it, the possibility of regulating the withholdings of our payroll from the first month of the year. But how much money should we pay in personal income tax based on our income? This Treasury calculator offers us all the information we need to know.

Regulating withholdings from the beginning of the year is essential to avoid scares with the Treasury. Adjusting the number of taxes that we must pay based on our income is essential so that, in the end, in the 2024 Income campaign we do not have any scares related to the payment of several hundred euros. However, the information regarding the percentage of personal income tax that we must pay based on our income is not as clear as it should be.

The Tax Agency has a calculator on its website that allows us to know what is the minimum amount that we should pay based on our income. It is advisable to always use it, but especially in courses like the current one, having approved some changes related to fiscal policy. Such as, for example, the amount from which we must declare our income if we have more than one payer. Going from the current 14,000 to 15,000 euros.

Avoid any scare

In essence, the operation of this calculator is very simple. We only have to access this web page and, afterward, begin to fill in all the required data. All of them related to our work and family situation and, if any, possible disabilities that may cause changes in the personal income tax that we must pay.

In the event that we have any doubts, we will be able to find information related to some concepts in the Tax Agency itself. However, one of the most frequent doubts refers to the family situations we have. The Tax Agency indicates different situations not only in the case of having children, but also based on whether we are married, separated or single. So these are all details that we must take into account and study carefully to avoid surprises within the next 12 months.

Include all your information

In addition to everything related to family or personal information, it is also important to stop until we have completed all the information. Many other aspects that do not have a direct relationship with our family situation can have a great impact, such as the autonomous community in which our tax residence is located or the Social Security payments that self-employed workers have to make. own. Therefore, it is important to take all these aspects into account to be able to carry out the final calculation.

In case of doubt, we can always consult with a specialized advisor to contrast the information obtained and verify that, indeed, the data entered and obtained adjust to reality as much as possible. However, if everything we have entered is correct, the only thing left is to inform our employer so that they can carry out the appropriate modifications in our next payrolls.